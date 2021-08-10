IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast to discuss the return of Chelsea Green to the promotion, with the Virtuosa adding that she hopes Green steps up to challenge her for the title somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Chelsea Green should be next to challenge her for the Knockouts championship:

Well, I mean, obviously, there’s a part of me that hopes it’s Chelsea. Yeah, she is a former Knockouts Champion. So there’s a lot there because she was a former Knockouts Champion, we kind of traveled a similar path over those last two or three years. She’s got a lot to prove and she’s got a lot in her and she’s kind of in those growing steps that I had to go through when I first came to IMPACT.

Says she’s excited for Green to find her Hot Mess character again:

I’m just getting my confidence back and knowing who I am and what I bring to the table and believing in that. and whether she’s coming for the championship or not what she’s actually made clear she is. So I’m interested to see how that develops. But I’m excited for her just to find Chelsea Green, find that ‘Hot Mess’ and be comfortable and confident in who she is again, I think. My gosh, I’d love that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)