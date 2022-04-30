IMPACT superstar and current ROH women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo was the latest guest on Bell To Belles to hype up her Undisputed championship showdown with interim ROH women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, which will take place this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she missed Supercard of Honor because she had a commitment to IMPACT:

You know, I think I’ve poked a little bit of fun about how an interim title is ridiculous and I’m the reigning and defending, the real Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion but I think that at Supercard of Honor because I unfortunately couldn’t be there, I was already scheduled to wrestle at IMPACT that same night. The logistics just didn’t work out and I had to, you know, I’m contracted to IMPACT so, that had to be my first priority.

Hypes her showdown with Mercedes Martinez at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

I think that Tony [Khan] crowning an interim champion was really essential to defining this new era of Ring of Honor and what it’s gonna be and the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship is so special to me so the fact that it was showcased, it was this new platform for an old fan base and a new fan base to become aware of, we do have a women’s division. I mean you can never discredit Mercedes Martinez for what she’s done and the legacy that she’s built for herself so I think the interim title is in good hands, however I am the real reigning and defending Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion and I plan to keep it that way Wednesday.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)