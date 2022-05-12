IMPACT superstar and former Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Bodyslam.net about the return of Mia Yim, and how excited she is to watch Yim flourish now that she gets to be her true authentic self. The Virtuosa even compares Yim’s journey to her own, stating that she needed the time away from WWE to find her identity. Highlights from the interview are below.

How fans in IMPACT will now get to see Yim be her true authentic self:

“I think also what’s exciting because she’s been to IMPACT before you get to see that evolution of The ‘Dollhouse’ and ‘Jade’. Then she kind of was Mia Yim but we’ve gotten to see this evolution with her. “Now, her debut, her music, what she was wearing is her true, authentic self. That is Mia Yim. So, I’m excited for her. Because when you get to be yourself and you’re having fun with it — I think that what’s great about people returning to IMPACT always is you get to see their evolution.”

Says that Yim will flourish much like she did once she found her identity:

“That’s kind of the situation I have been in over the last few years is them being like, ‘Go out there and be yourself and be who you think ‘The Virtuosa’ is and we’ll go from there,’ and it’s allowed me to flourish, be so successful, and be so satisfied that I really do think this version of Mia Yim is going to bring her the most satisfaction she’s had thus far.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)