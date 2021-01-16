IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Hard To Kill pay per view, where the Virtuosa will be defending her title against Taya Valkyrie. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she’s ready to go to the next level:

All I’ve ever wanted to be? Was a wrestler. So you know, I felt so stifled by not being able to just wrestle. And now the fact that on a daily basis I’m featured either wrestling, or in backstage segments? I’m growing as a professional every week and we get to see that every week. It is exactly what I needed to be able to take myself to the next level.

Says IMPACT reignited her love for wrestling:

Just like personally? It has helped to take me to the next level. It’s reignited a flame for my love for wrestling, for my love for myself, my love of bettering my life outside of wrestling. So I feel like 100% a brand new Deonna Purrazzo from this time last year, to who I am now.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)