IMPACT Knockouts tag champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined MuscleManMalcom for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how excited she is to be teaming with Chelsea Green, where the two have formed the group known as VXT. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her new formation with Chelsea Green, better known as VXT:

“It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I to finally see VXT in real life. We always joked that we were the greatest tag team that never actually was and we actually are now.”

How she hopes Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly form a tag team:

“I think our Knockouts tag division has grown. We just kind of saw the disbanding of The Influence, so I’m interested to see what Gisele does next, and who kind of becomes a new tag team. I’d love to see Killer Kelly and Masha be a tag team. Do you know who else I love on NXT? Valentina and [Yulisa] are freaking awesome! I love their energy and I love that they are just so proud of their heritage and putting it out there and they mesh, both of them together.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)