Impact Wrestling decided to keep the Knockouts Title on Deonna Purrazzo.
She made her latest title defense against Rosemary at Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Knockdown special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
She beat Masha Slamovich in a lengthy match.
I am SO impressed with Masha’s confidence against the #virtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzo ! #KnockoutsKnockdown https://t.co/nAfH8ulBmQ
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 10, 2021
Can @mashaslamovich take down The Virtuosa? #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/fLk5tMkJsy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021
.@mashaslamovich takes out @DramaKingMatt! #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/DSAWMA27Yj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021
I am forever Team @DeonnaPurrazzo but credit where it’s due, @mashaslamovich is no joke! Wow! #KnockoutsKnockdown https://t.co/R5Sd6vatri
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) October 10, 2021