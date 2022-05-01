Deonna Purrazzo did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked about Taya Valkyrie returning to Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE last year. She noted she likes when former WWE stars go to Impact after being let go.

“I love that Impact has continued to be a landing zone for people post-WWE,” she said. “Whether they’re stars that have been here before like Taya or somebody brand new like I was, I think it’s really great that Impact is continuing to give people other options and keeping the wrestling landscape competitive and healthy.”

