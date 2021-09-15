IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently participated in a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store to discuss a number of topics, which included the Virtuosa naming stars she’d like to see join the promotion down the line. Highlights are below.

On potentially teaming up with Steve Maclin in IMPACT:

So we did have that Homecoming tournament a month ago and we were kind of like, ‘Ouu, it would be cool if we got to team together’ and then the writers were like, ‘Yeah, we just don’t see a world where you two interact’ and I was kind of like, ‘Mhm… okay. I agree but also, we love each other in real life.’

Who she hopes will get a chance in IMPACT:

You know, gosh, I think I’d like to see Lady Frost back at IMPACT. I wrestled her right before Slammiversary. I think I would like to see maybe Tootie Lynn get an opportunity in IMPACT. I would like to see Kenzie Paige get an opportunity in IMPACT. Kenzie Paige, she’s one of my favorite wrestlers right now. She’s incredible so I’d really like to see her get an opportunity in IMPACT.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)