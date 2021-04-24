IMPACT superstar and current Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently answered a series of questions on Twitter from the FITE TV account, which is broadcasting the promotion’s Rebellion pay per view tomorrow. The Virtuosa reveals her dream opponents, names her toughest opponent, and even gives advice to those who hope to get into the wrestling business. Highlights are below.

Dream opponents:

“Trish Stratus and Natalya Neidhart.”

Advice for those who hope to go into wrestling:

“Find a reputable wrestling school and commit 100%. You’re either all in or all out. And, surround yourself with people who you strive to be like. That’s the best advice I’ve been given.”

Her toughest opponent:

“@JordynneGrace is by far the toughest opponent I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

Her pre-match rituals:

“The only thing I do before every match is a little prayer to myself. Hoping nothing goes wrong and I stay safe. That’s the only thing I do consistently, without fail every match.”

What fans can expect from her match at Rebellion against Tenille Dashwood:

“You can expect The Age of the #Virtuosa to continue – Long May She Reign.”

