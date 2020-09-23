According to Fightful Select and later confirmed by Fightful, IMPACT Wrestling has offered current Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo a full-time contract with the company, which includes a minimum of two-years with financial increases over time.

The report notes that Purrazzo, who won the Knockouts title at this year’s Slammiversary, had been working without a deal since being brought in. There was some speculation that Purrazzo would be leaving the company next month, a rumor that reportedly got Purrazzo her contract offer. No word currently as to whether she took the deal.

Like Purrazzo, EC3 and IMPACT tag champion Alex Shelley are both working for IMPACT without a contract as well. Whether this is an indication that their presence in the company will be short-lived, or that they just haven’t come to terms on an agreement remain to be seen.

Stay tuned.