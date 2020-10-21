IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo has officially signed a long-term contract with the promotion.

The news was broken by commentator Josh Matthews on today’s Press Pass media call, the final one before Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view, where Purrazzo will be defending the Knockouts title against Kylie Rae. This signing has been rumored for several weeks by Purrazzo, as she recently stated in an interview that she wanted to remain with IMPACT as long as she could.

Purrazzo had a previous stint with the company back in its TNA days prior to her signing with WWE NXT. After her release back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks Purrazzo re-debuted for IMPACT in June, then defeated Jordynne Grace to become champion at Slammiversary XVIII.

