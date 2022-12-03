IMPACT star and former two-time Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined DAZN for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on getting to work with the great Mickie James, how James has a great connection with the audience, and how she hopes to make her own on the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

On having a special connection with Mickie James and wanting to earn her respect:

I think Mickie just has such a connection with the wrestling fan base. It’s just not the IMPACT fan base but just wrestling in general. She’s been doing this for 20-plus years. She’s done everything there is to do. But she just keeps this hunger about her. I think that any wrestling fan can just appreciate her for what she’s done and what she continues to do and what she continues to push for (in) women’s wrestling. I admire her for keeping that hunger and wanting to do more and more and never being satisfied. But I think our dynamics are Mickie just walked in the door and attacked ‘The Virtuosa.’ I was the Knockouts World Champion and because she has these relationships with Scott (D’Amore) and our management.

How she’s hungry and wants to earn her own place in the industry:

I’m still hungry. But for all these different reasons. I still feel very much have a chip on my shoulder. Trying to earn my respect. Earn my place in women’s wrestling. But Mickie’s already there. There’s just this interesting dynamic I think of generations of she wants respect and she’s earned respect. But I want respect and I’m earning that respect. There’s just this natural butting of heads. Like I said, I admire her for keeping that hunger about her and never settling for what we’re given, always pushing for more for herself, for any company she’s in for women’s wrestling. I grew up wanting to be in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t be there and it wouldn’t be possible without people like Mickie James.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)