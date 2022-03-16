IMPACT star and current ROH women’s champion and AAA Reinas de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined the Wrestling Estate to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing ROH, and who she is hoping will answer her open title challenge. Highlights from the interview are below.

Names free agents that she hopes answers her open challenge:

There’s a lot of non-compete contracts that will be up. There’s Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Toni Storm, Ember Moon, so many women on everybody’s radar right now and I would love for them to answer the challenge.

On Tony Khan purchasing ROH and what that means for her as ROH women’s champion: