During her appearance on LOVE Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo spoke on the lack of female tag teams and factions in the wrestling business. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah! I think women’s wrestling is so strong right now, and there’s a plethora of women who just want an opportunity. I think with the creation of the Women’s Tag Team Championships – and then Impact has so many Tag Team Championships right now – I think bringing those titles back would be an amazing opportunity for us. There’s so many of us that have alliances and have partnerships with other people that it makes sense. If there was ever a time to do it, and there was ever a time to grow a tag division, now would be the time. There’s so many women that can be brought in to just aid to any roster right now. I think capitalizing on that would be super cool for Impact, especially, but for any company.