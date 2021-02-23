During her interview with A Wrestling Gal, Deonna Purrazzo spoke on which female wrestlers she’d like to see signed to IMPACT. Here’s what she had to say:

Oh, gosh, I think I’m just like women’s wrestling, so I don’t know about men, but I have like a list of people that when the opportunity is right, I’d like to present and hopefully get into Impact Wrestling. And like atop of that list is Hyan, is Rok-C….. is Jody Threat….. But those three are, that I think could benefit so much from from being on TV and being with Impact Wrestling in our Knockouts Division could do the same with those three people. Willow Nightingale is another one who I suggest to everyone always because I’ve known her since we both started and I just want to see her get the opportunity to really showcase herself to the world. So yeah, I just think our vision has grown so much in the last year and I’m excited to see in the next year or two years or three years where it can go even further.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: A Wrestling Gal. H/T ttps411Mania.