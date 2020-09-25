IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo issued a short statement on her Twitter last night announcing that she will no longer be working the GCW Collective weekend later this month, which include Josh Barnett’s highly anticipated Bloodpsort special.

The Virtuosa writes, “Unfortunately, I’ve made the decision to cancel my shows for The Collective weekend. With BFG coming up, my highest priority needs to be staying healthy and leaving adaquant time self-isolate, if need be. This is just precautionary. I’ll see y’all soon, I promise. Stay safe!”

Purrazzo announces this shortly after the COVID-19 outbreaks in both WWE and AEW, which have had a trickle effect into the independent circuit. She is set to defend her title against Kylie Rae at the aforementioned Bound For Glory pay per view.