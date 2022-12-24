Deonna Purrazzo has a very specific match in mind for herself and Mickie James.

The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she praised James for being such an inspirational leader before demanding that the two clash in a casket match. Check out the full interview below.

Wants to have a casket match with Mickie James:

Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time I’m in the ring with Mickie, I end up yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill you!’ I think a casket match is really symbolic.

How rewarding is for Purrazzo to be a Knockout in IMPACT:

The most rewarding thing is just being a Knockout. There is such a legacy that comes with that, and honoring that legacy is so rewarding. You get to work with Mickie James, Gail Kim, Traci Brooks has come in and out. Just to have those presences in the locker room and you can ask them their experiences and learn from them and pick their brain and it really makes us more well-rounded athletes and wrestlers, and a more well-rounded division. There is such a legacy that comes with that and continuing to push the boundaries and do things like a Texas Deathmatch, the first-ever Knockouts pay-per-view main event. Do things like main event television week after week. Have Last Knockout Standing matches, deathmatches for women, things like that and continuing to push those boundaries is the most rewarding. It doesn’t necessarily need to be something that I’m doing, but I really feel as though if my co-workers succeed, I succeed. If my best friends succeed and the people I love succeed, I’m also succeeding through them. To watch everyone continue to go out there and push the boundaries for what it means to be a Knockout and to be part of IMPACT Wrestling is what makes me the proudest.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)