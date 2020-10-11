According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo is looking to remain with IMPACT Wrestling for the long-haul.

The current Knockouts champion was previously on a per-appearance deal with the promotion, but recently secured a more lucrative contract with executive Scott D’Amore. The report notes that Purrazzo did confirm her plans with the company about her commitment to them going forward, and something more concrete should be coming soon.

Purrazzo is set to defend the Knockouts title against Kylie Rae at the October 24th Bound For Glory pay per view.