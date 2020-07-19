Deonna Purrazzo Reportedly Still On A Pay Per Appearance Basis With IMPACT

According to Fightful Select, new IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo is still working with the promotion on a pay per appearance type deal, and has yet to sign a concrete contract. Speculation was that she would lose to Jordynne Grace at last night’s Slammiversary pay per view due to her status, but clearly the promotion has bigger plans for Purrazzo down the line.
Purrazzo is set to face Kylie Rae down the line for the Knockouts title after Rae won a gauntlet number one contender’s contest prior to Purrazzo scoring the upset over Grace.
Stay tuned.
