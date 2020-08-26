 Deonna Purrazzo Retains Title Against Jordynne Grace In 30-Minute Iron Man Match

In the main event of Impact Emergence, Knockout Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to retain in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match. Although Grace did manage to submit her in the first 25 minutes, Purrazzo managed to get the next two falls by using the belt as a weapon for a pin and then by tap-out.

