Deonna Purrazzo Retains Title Against Jordynne Grace In 30-Minute Iron Man Match

In the main event of Impact Emergence, Knockout Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to retain in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match. Although Grace did manage to submit her in the first 25 minutes, Purrazzo managed to get the next two falls by using the belt as a weapon for a pin and then by tap-out.
AND STILL Knockouts Champion – @DeonnaPurrazzo!
She defeats @JordynneGrace 2-1 in a GRUELING, HISTORIC Ironman WAR! #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rwMN2Z81Ax
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2020
