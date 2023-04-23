Deonna Purrazzo is picking a huge name to face at NJPW/IMPACT Multiverse 2 on August 20.

The Virutosa, who became the Knockouts Champion for the third time at the recent Rebellion pay-per-view, tells Fightful’s In The Weeds that she’s hoping for a showdown with Mercedes Moné at the event, adding that the CEO has been a dream opponent of hers for some time.

Obviously, the first person everyone thinks about is Mercedes Mone. That is a dream match of mine, for years now. If that is an opportunity, I would be remised not to be like, ‘Yes, that’s what I want, that’s what I need.’

Moné is the current IWGP Women’s Champion, and would face Purrazzo if they do a champion vs. champion showdown at Multiverse 2. However, Moné has a defense against Mayu Iwatani at a STARDOM event next month, and Purrazzo is very aware that she could be facing her at Multiverse 2.

If Mayu wins, I’ve been in a match with Mayu, she beat me at Ring of Honor to challenge for the then Women of Honor Championship. There is some history there that could be really fun to revisit if Mayu ends up defeating Mercedes.

Purrazzo’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)