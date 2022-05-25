IMPACT superstar and former two-time Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Virtuosa revealing some scrapped plans from her Texas Deathmatch against Mickie James back at Hard To Kill. Check out what Purrazzo and James had planned in the highlights below.

Says she and Mickie had planned to do a bar brawl during their Texas Deathmatch at Hard To Kill:

I think with this specific match [Texas Death Match against Mickie James at Hard To Kill], I think it was more laid out. We tried to lay it out like, ‘We’re gonna do this and we’re gonna do this and it’s gonna work to this’ and you know, when we get into the heat of a match, I’m kind of just like, well, I’ll tell you what I need and I don’t necessarily plan that. But, for this type of match because we wanted to go up on the ramp and then we needed the cameras to follow us and then we were down ringside. We actually planned a whole bar brawl. There was a bar in the back. We wanted to go back there and throw drinks and do the things.

How they weren’t able to do the brawl, or a few other spots, due to time restraints:

We just couldn’t because we were running short on time so we were just talking to each other of like, ‘We have to go here, we have to go here’ and what we planned out, because we needed the cameras and stuff to come with us, it was more planned out than I think typical. But we actually had to cut a lot of it to be able to end the pay-per-view on time. But yeah, I think that also what makes it easy with Mickie is you can just go out there and be like, ‘Hey, we gotta go. Let’s just go here’ and nix a whole bunch of stuff you planned and just kind of work on the fly and feel it out and know how to work back to the spots you did plan.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)