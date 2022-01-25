IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Sporting News about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on becoming the new ROH women’s champion and how she’s looking forward to defending that title in multiple companies. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks winning the ROH women’s title to once again become a double-champion”

“It feels great! Unfortunately, I was not able to regain my Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill, but winning the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship is really exciting for me, it’s a full-circle feeling. I was really happy to help cross those bridges with Impact and Ring of Honor, but to also represent ROH during this unprecedented time for them. ”

Talks possibly defending the ROH women’s title in multiple companies:

“Absolutely, especially with the unprecedented times they are in. It’s interesting to have Jonathan Gresham wrestling on Impact, fighting Steve Maclin in a Pure Rules championship match. I love that Ring of Honor is represented, whether on Impact Wrestling, an independent show, wherever it is. It is a brand that means a lot to me personally from my time there. It helped develop who Deonna Purrazzo, “The Virtuosa” was going to be as a wrestler. Now that I have the championship, I don’t know if I will be defending it under Pure Rules, but it does mean the world to me to be the ROH Women’s World Champion. I want to defend it and carry on the ROH brand wherever and however I can.”