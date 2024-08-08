One of the most talked about stories in AEW over the last week was the backstage argument between MJF and Britt Baker, an argument that got the DMD fined and temporarily suspended.

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo shed some light on the story during a recent interview with Stephanie Chase. The Virtuosa was asked about the similarities between the AEW and TNA locker rooms and whether this incident was as big a deal as the public made it seem. This is what she had to say:

Very similar. I think this was just one instance (MJF & Britt Baker) that sparked a lot of drama, and also kind of took on a life of its own. The rumor mill starts going and things aren’t as they were. People add their two cents and it makes it way bigger than it was. I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, encouraging, is a lot of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays and had birthday cakes and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie. I don’t know what it was like before. I can only speak to my experiences, but I feel like it doesn’t get enough credit as it deserves.

Baker has since returned to AEW and MJF was in action on last night’s Dynamite. You can check out Purrazzo’s full interview below.

