IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss her previous run in NXT, and how she would butt-heads with top executive and former wrestler Matt Bloom about her role in the company prior to being released. Purrazzo adds that if WWE ever did reach out again to take her back she would feel gratification for doing things her own way. Highlights are below.

Says she would get into arguments with Matt Bloom during her time in NXT:

You know honestly, it didn’t really feel like anyone else was backing me up so I really had to take that initiative and I think at first you start with the little questions like, ‘What more can I do?’ Or, ‘Did I do something to offend someone or is there rights I need to make?’ Anything, I looked for any reason why this could not be working out and then you’d become frustrated so, I would literally sit in Matt Bloom’s office and we’d be yelling at each other across the table. He would feel one way and I felt the other way and I was just advocating for myself of like, ‘I don’t think you’re seeing it’ and it was simple things of like I went out and spent my own money to have vignettes made outside of the P.C. to pitch this character and by no means is character work my strong suit. Wrestling is my strong suit and I know that.

Says that if WWE ever did reach out to her again she would feel satisfied, adding that it’s a “never say never” situation if she were to return:

Yeah, I think that was always my goal as a kid [to get to WWE]. I didn’t know all these other promotions existed. I was a WWE fan. So, for me the goal was always to like be on WrestleMania and be the women’s champion so I think there’s always gonna be part of me that’s like, ‘I wished it turned out differently’ and never say never if there was an opportunity. Maybe I would go but I don’t know. I think that it drives me everyday to like work hard to get that phone call and then be like, ‘Oh me? The difficult one? Mhm, I don’t know. I’m gonna have to think about it. To think it’s a driving force for them to want me back, definitely and then I won’t say no because never say never. Sometimes I feel like no, sometimes I feel like f*ck you guys. You had me for so many years, so many years. Even before I was signed, so many years you could’ve done something and I was always put on the backburner and now I’m riding — this last year has been probably the best year of my entire life so, that’s how I feel.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)