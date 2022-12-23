Deonna Purrazzo is has nothing but fond memories of her time in NXT.

The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during her recent interview with METRO, where she acknowledged that she didn’t get the opportunities she believes she deserved, but does admit that the program helped her hone her character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How NXT helped her develop character:

NXT really forced me to hone in on that character development, for better or worse,’ she said, reflecting on her time in WWE’s developmental division. ‘While it was frustrating, it really forced me to become something bigger than I was and really evaluate who I wanted to be moving forward.’

Talks run with IMPACT: