IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with David Penzer on Sitting Ringside to discuss potential opponents from the AEW and IMPACT side that she hopes to face in the future. Highlights are below.

Who from AEW she wants to face:

I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard To Kill. I would love to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida at Hard To Kill.

Who she hopes to face from the IMPACT side:

As far as the IMPACT roster goes, my number right now, just because we’ve had some interactions, is Taya Valkyrie. She says she’s the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all-time and I’m over it. I would like to defeat her, break her arm, piledrive her, and shut her up a little bit. A rematch with Rosemary would be great. If Tasha Steelz is available, bring on Tasha.

