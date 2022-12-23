Deonna Purrazzo says she plans to invite former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling.

Purrazzo recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge and said she’s keen to see Rose thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure, if Rose decides to carry on with her pro wrestling career.

“Oh, I’m gonna open the door and welcome her in! I think that the Mandy Rose that came to NXT a year and a half, almost two years ago, to the Mandy Rose we see today has been a complete evolution of Mandy Rose,” Purrazzo said. “To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again. Obviously we can’t speculate what she’s gonna do, or what her mindset is, if she wants to wrestle, if it she doesn’t want to wrestle – it wouldn’t be fair to. But if she chooses to wrestle, I want to wrestle her.”

Purrazzo added that while she and Rose have never wrestled before, she sees Rose as a huge name that could thrive in the creative environment fostered by Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

“Our paths have never crossed in wrestling, we just know of each other and things like that but I think she’s a frickin’ star,” Purrazzo said. “Impact has become such a landing zone for people post-WWE to continue to grow their brand and evolve as a professional wrestler, and I think she would thrive in this environment that we have at Impact. We should break down the door for her and welcome her with open arms.”

