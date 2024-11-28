AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo is coming to CMLL.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, CMLL announced that Purrazzo will be making her debut for the promotion on December 13, 2024. She’ll be facing La Catalina on the show.

Additionally, the company announced that the scheduled match featuring Red Velvet & Toni Storm vs. Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina will no longer be taking place. Instead, fans will see Red Velvet & Viva Van vs. Lluvia & La Jarochita.

⌛️🌎

¡Será un mano a mano internacional: CMLL vs AEW! “La Diva” La Catalina vs “La Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo #CMLLInforma

— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 28, 2024

¡Las Chicas Indomables están de vuelta para representar al CMLL ante ROH el próximo Viernes 13 de Diciembre!

Lluvia y La Jarochita vs Red Velvet y Viva Van #CMLLInforma

— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 28, 2024

AEW wrestler Konosuke Takeshita has been announced for DDT Pro’s Korakuen Hall event on January 3, 2025.

As of this writing, there’s no word on who the reigning AEW International Champion will be facing.

📢Jan 3rd Korakuen NEWS! AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita returns to the Japanese DDT mat for the first time in 6 months!

— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) November 28, 2024

And finally, the November 27th episode of AEW Dynamite featured an Continental Classic match featuring Ricochet and Claudio Castagnoli in the Gold League. Both competitors were determined to avoid an early loss in this round-robin format, and they did not disappoint with their performance.

The match was an intense, back-and-forth battle. The finish came when Claudio Castagnoli hit a stiff lariat on Ricochet.

Following the match, the company announced that Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli will be taking place in a Continental Classic match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Claudio Castagnoli enters in the wake of The Death Riders savage attack on Jay White and Hangman Adam Page!

This match is spilling all over the ringside area! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KingRicochet | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/CjYyGHJ3TA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2024

