IMPACT star and former two-time Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Counted Out with Mike & Tyler for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Virtuosa sharing a story about her first meeting with Santino Marella, and how she wishes she was Canadian so she could have trained at the Hart Dungeon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls meeting Santino Marella for the first time:

It was really cool because I hadn’t met Santino before. His daughter Bianca, who is now in [WWE] NXT and thriving [as Arianna Grace], was there [too] and I got to meet her before her wrestling career even started. So I have some really great memories of just going up there and wrestling.

Says she wishes she was Canadian so she could have trained in the legendary Hart Dungeon:

I dreamt as a kid that I wanted to be Canadian, I wanted to be a Hart. I wanted to train at the Dungeon, I was so jealous that I was American and not Canadian.

