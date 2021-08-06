Melina vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is now official for the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw Purrazzo and “The Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt celebrate their Homecoming tournament win, when EmPowerrr executive producer Mickie James brought Melina out to confront Purrazzo, and to sign the contract for the pay-per-view.

Melina has been working with the NWA since November 2019. Before defending against Melina, Purrazzo will defend her title against AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache in a Champion vs. Champion match at AAA TripleMania next Saturday.

The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, produced by James, will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. Below is the updated card, along with clips from last night’s Impact:

NWA EMPOWERRR PPV – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Tournament

Tootie Lynn vs. Jamie Senegal vs. Chelsea Green vs. 7 others TBA

Green will work the EmPowerrr main event in the tournament finals against the last participant.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

TBD vs. TBD

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.