The legal situation involving the man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan has taken another development, as deportation proceedings are now underway.

As previously reported, Shawn Chan was arrested at the WWE Performance Center in June 2025 after authorities connected him to an earlier incident at Morgan’s residence. Chan was later found not guilty by reason of insanity on a charge of interstate domestic violence stemming from the alleged stalking case.

According to an update on the matter, Chan is currently being held by the Department of Homeland Security while officials work through the deportation process. While Chan had been residing in Canada, he was born in Hong Kong, and it remains unclear which country will ultimately receive him.

Court records previously detailed that Chan traveled from Scarborough, Ontario, to Orlando, Florida, in May 2025. Upon arriving in the United States, he reportedly informed customs officials that he intended to stay at the WWE Performance Center.

Authorities allege that Chan later traveled to Morgan’s residence, where he circled the property multiple times over several hours. Investigators said he attempted to gain access through the backyard and also tried unsuccessfully to enter through the front door before eventually leaving the area. A note left behind allegedly contained his name, Canadian address, and phone number.

The situation came to a head on June 3, 2025, when Chan was arrested at the WWE Performance Center. Security personnel reportedly recognized him from surveillance footage connected to the earlier incident at Morgan’s home, leading to his apprehension by law enforcement.