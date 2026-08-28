A graphic designer behind one of CM Punk’s most recognizable AEW merchandise designs is accusing WWE and Mitchell & Ness of copying his work.

David Stenken, the head graphic designer at Pro Wrestling Tees, created a CM Punk design that was released around Punk’s return to professional wrestling with AEW in 2021.

Stenken took to social media after noticing similarities between his artwork and a recently released CM Punk hoodie from WWE and Mitchell & Ness.

“What a time to be alive lol. This CM Punk design was one of my career highlights,” Stenken wrote. “It was the highest selling piece of AEW merch that year and one of their best selling of all time. I was there at the (United) Center when he came out. It was all over the building in lights.”

Stenken noted how much has changed since Punk’s AEW arrival before making his accusation against WWE and Mitchell & Ness.

“That seems like a whole lifetime ago in wrestling years – but what’s old is new again lol,” he continued. “WWE and Mitchell and Ness have tag teamed against me and stole my art for their latest collab. Which sucks. Does anyone know a good lawyer?”

As of publishing time, the CM Punk hoodies in question are no longer available on the Mitchell & Ness website.

The full updated statement reads as follows (see post below as well):