At today’s NBC Upfronts presentation, it was revealed that Friday Night SmackDown is set to return to the USA Network as part of the network’s upcoming fall lineup.
In a surprising development, a new series featuring Braun Strowman was also announced for a fall debut—despite Braun Strowman recently being released from WWE. Details on where the show will air or stream have yet to be confirmed.
The following is the official synopsis for the new Braun Strowman series produced by WWE:
Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman — Premieres fall 2025Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is a new food format with a big appetite. Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite.
Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is produced by WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE Studios. Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran and Azadeh De Leon executive produce for BrightNorth Studios.