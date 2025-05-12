At today’s NBC Upfronts presentation, it was revealed that Friday Night SmackDown is set to return to the USA Network as part of the network’s upcoming fall lineup.

In a surprising development, a new series featuring Braun Strowman was also announced for a fall debut—despite Braun Strowman recently being released from WWE. Details on where the show will air or stream have yet to be confirmed.

The following is the official synopsis for the new Braun Strowman series produced by WWE: