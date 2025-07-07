The greatest luchador to ever step foot inside the squared circle will be gracing “The Renaissance City” with his presence tonight.

Ahead of the WWE Evolution 2 and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw tonight, the company has announced that El Grande Americano will be in action on the show.

No opponent was announced.

El Grande Americano in action joins a growing lineup for the July 7 episode of WWE Raw, which airs live at 8/7c on Netflix from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins vs. Penta, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane, and we will hear from WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.