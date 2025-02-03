Although the “transfer window” for WWE roster trades wrapped up with WWE Royal Rumble 2025 weekend, one big blue to red brand transition appears to be in the works.

One source is reporting that following his return over the weekend in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles is expected to make the move from the SmackDown brand to the Raw brand.

Prior to his most recent hiatus from the company, Styles was part of the blue brand, working with the SmackDown crew on Friday nights, and at non-televised live events. He has been on the sidelines since October due to injury.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding WWE’s plans for AJ Styles.

