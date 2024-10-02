Destiny City Comics are backing “The American Dragon,” and their putting something at stake in doing so.

The Tacoma-based comic outlet surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening to announce that they are giving away a free comic book if Bryan Danielson retains his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in the main event of the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is,” the announcement from Destiny City Comics began. “If Washington’s own Bryanl Danielson retains the AEW World Championship here in Tacoma at WrestleDream, then the next day on October, 13th, everyone who stops by will receive a free comic book.”

The announcement continued, “We’re open from 1pm-6pm Tuesday through Friday and 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Plus we ship worldwide. Just email [email protected] with what you’d like and we can invoice you via PayPal or CashApp.”

