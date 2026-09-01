Kofi and Austin Creed appear to have made a strong first impression behind the scenes in AEW.

The former Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their AEW debuts at All In London on Sunday, officially introducing themselves as Kofi and Austin Creed and competing together under The New Level name.

According to one source, the duo received significant praise backstage following their arrival in the company.

The same source noted that Kofi and Creed “absolutely ingratiated” themselves to the AEW locker room and “went well out of their way” to introduce themselves and meet with nearly everyone backstage at Wembley Stadium.

Those within AEW were reportedly “beyond impressed” with the way the two conducted themselves. Despite their lengthy and successful WWE careers, neither was said to have displayed any arrogance or acted as though they were above anyone else in the locker room.

Kofi and Creed were also described as being willing to interact with everyone and remaining open creatively to the ideas presented to them.

One AEW source offered particularly strong praise for the newcomers.

“They are everything you always heard about, plus more,” the source said.

Another person within the company characterized WWE’s loss as a significant gain for AEW.

Kofi and Creed departed WWE earlier this year after spending more than a decade together as members of The New Day. They debuted for AEW at All In as part of the Wild Card team alongside Swerve Strickland in the Trios Roulette Royale.

The New Level will now make their AEW television debuts on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)