With WWE Royal Rumble week officially here, speculation is running wild over which surprise names could pop up when the event takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Unlike past Rumble weeks, the international setting changes the usual dynamic. With no WrestleCon taking place, there are fewer former WWE talents already in town, naturally narrowing the pool of realistic surprise appearances. Still, several notable names continue to be discussed behind the scenes.

Featured below is a look at some of the more commonly speculated possibilities heading into the show.

Chris Jericho remains listed on AEW’s official roster page, which historically changes quickly once a wrestler has exited the company. There has also been online chatter about WWE trademarking “Judas,” but that claim is false, as no such trademark filing exists. LA Knight, meanwhile, was scheduled earlier this month to travel to Saudi Arabia. In addition, decorations and signage reportedly prepared for the event have further fueled belief that Knight will be present for the Royal Rumble weekend. The IInspiration, who recently departed TNA Wrestling, are not currently expected to be part of the Royal Rumble. While there has been outside interest in the duo following their exit, plans do not appear to be in place for a Rumble appearance. Powerhouse Hobbs is officially under contract with WWE, and there is internal surprise that he has not already been brought over in some capacity. That said, Hobbs was not listed on the charter flight with the rest of the WWE talent heading to Saudi Arabia. Tiffany Stratton was reportedly among the talent listed internally to travel to Saudi Arabia several weeks ago, adding to expectations that she could factor into Royal Rumble plans. Saraya’s name has also come up, though her situation is less straightforward. She was originally booked for a convention through last week, but that event was rescheduled due to a venue issue rather than a cancellation on her end. As of Wednesday night, she was still in the United States, though her schedule technically leaves the door open. Kevin Owens was not medically cleared as of the weekend of Saturday Night’s Main Event, putting his Royal Rumble status in doubt. Seth Rollins has publicly stated that he will not be at the Royal Rumble, and internally, most within WWE did not expect him to be physically ready in time anyway. Zoey Stark is still rehabbing from an ACL injury based on the most recent update, making her return unlikely. Michin, who has been sidelined with an injury, did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia. Sol Ruca, however, is expected to be in Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble, with WWE planning to have NXT talent on hand for the event.

While appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.

(H/T: Fightful Select)