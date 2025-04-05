A heated verbal exchange between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown took an unexpected turn, veering sharply off-script, according to multiple sources.

While the segment began with the usual back-and-forth promo routine, things escalated dramatically near the end. Stratton took personal shots at Flair, referencing her being “alone” and “0-3” outside the ring—an apparent jab at Flair’s past divorces. Flair fired back by bringing up Stratton’s real-life relationship, quipping about Ludwig Kaiser sliding into her DMs.

Insiders believe Stratton was clapping back after feeling overshadowed by Flair during a previous on-screen encounter. One source described Stratton’s performance as a “power move” that helped shift the spotlight back to her—something the live Chicago crowd, reportedly pro-Stratton, seemed to appreciate.

However, opinion was split among those familiar with the situation. Some felt Stratton’s boldness paid off and added intrigue to her character, while others thought the unscripted detour hurt the overall segment’s flow and left both women off balance.

Flair, in particular, appeared to be rattled—possibly thrown off by the vocal crowd support for Stratton. Her final line about Kaiser, delivered after Stratton had already exited the ring, was described by one backstage source as “a wild swing from someone who didn’t realize they’d already been knocked out.”

Notably, several of the more controversial lines were edited out of WWE’s official YouTube highlight reel, though it remains unclear if those same edits will appear in the on-demand version of the broadcast. The unedited version was left on the USA Network YouTube channel (See Video Below).

With WrestleMania season in full swing, it’ll be interesting to see whether WWE leans into this unfiltered moment or lets it fade quietly into the background. Either way, the tension between Flair and Stratton just got a whole lot more personal.

