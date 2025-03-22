Although Vince McMahon officially stepped away from WWE in 2022, his presence continued to be felt well into 2023. Reports surfaced early in the year that his influence was shaping key decisions in the lead-up to WrestleMania, affecting talent appearances, show structures, and major match outcomes.

One of the most significant reported changes involved the highly anticipated WrestleMania 39 showdown between Finn Bálor and Edge (Adam Copeland). Initially, plans called for Bálor—competing as his “Demon” persona—to secure the victory, cementing the culmination of his Judgment Day feud with Edge, who had originally founded the faction. However, sources indicate that McMahon intervened, advocating for Edge to emerge victorious despite Copeland himself pushing to elevate Bálor. While it remains unclear whether the wrestlers were made aware of the initial plan, WWE’s typical practice is to relay final match decisions on the day of the event.

Speculation also surrounded the controversial WrestleMania main event, where Cody Rhodes suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns. While McMahon was reportedly in favor of the decision, sources maintain that this outcome had been planned well in advance, rather than being a last-minute shift dictated by his return to creative influence.

The night after WrestleMania, McMahon made his presence unmistakable by implementing drastic changes to Raw After Mania. One backstage source likened his involvement to a “Tasmanian Devil” effect—charging in, upending the script, and leaving a trail of chaos in his wake.

While McMahon may have since stepped away from WWE leadership, his fingerprints remained visible throughout 2023, shaping the company’s creative direction in ways that continued to impact talent and storylines long after his supposed departure.

