WWE and ESPN have announced a new rights deal that will bring WWE Premium Live Events to ESPN platforms beginning in 2026, a move that has already sparked a wide range of reaction across the pro wrestling landscape.

The announcement dropped early Tuesday morning, with both companies confirming that the new agreement will see all WWE PLEs stream on ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) service. In addition to the streaming platform, select events will also air on ESPN’s traditional linear cable channel.

Fans who already have ESPN access through a cable or satellite provider will be able to use those credentials to log in and access the DTC service at no additional cost, according to an ESPN spokesperson. That DTC service is set to cost $29.99/month as a standalone product, but authenticated TV subscribers will receive full access.

The deal is reportedly for five years and is valued at $325 million annually, per CNBC. The rollout is expected to begin ahead of WrestleMania 42 in 2026, carrying through to WrestleMania 47 in 2031. Strategically, this lines up WrestleMania 47 as the first tentpole event in a potential future renewal or bidding war.

While WWE’s live event distribution future is now secured, the fate of the company’s extensive tape library is less clear. There is currently no firm commitment on where WWE’s full archive will land. However, speculation suggests the company’s strong existing relationship with Google may lead to an expanded presence for WWE Vault content on YouTube, potentially offering a broader rollout of archival material via their “Vault” branded channels.

In a statement provided by ESPN, the company also addressed its recent acquisition of NFL Network rights and how it fits into the new DTC framework:

“NFL Network, including both linear and digital rights, will be owned and operated by ESPN and fully integrated into ESPN DTC upon launch, alongside traditional pay television distribution. Think of it as SEC Network. ESPN would also own broad rights to the RedZone brand and distribute the NFL RedZone Channel to pay TV operators for continued inclusion into their sports packages… Subscribers to ESPN via any traditional TV provider (including cable or satellite) will be automatically granted access to the full ESPN DTC service via authentication in the existing ESPN app, without paying the $29.99/month fee.”

That means WWE fans who currently subscribe to services like DirecTV, Spectrum, or YouTube TV will simply need to log into the ESPN app to gain full access to WWE PLEs once the deal goes into effect.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the market was reacting cautiously to the news, with TKO Group Holdings stock down 2.69% following the announcement.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the blockbuster new deal between WWE and ESPN continue to surface.

ESPN 🤝 @WWE Starting in 2026, ESPN’s DTC platform will be the U.S. home of every WWE Premium Live Event – including @WrestleMania Details: https://t.co/JBmWsU5gvS pic.twitter.com/rdGYpPHtOQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 6, 2025

Breaking News: WWE Premium Live Events are headed to @espn platforms in the U.S. starting in 2026 pic.twitter.com/uD4KOiQYBg — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)