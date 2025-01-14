Corey Graves seems visibly upset following his move to NXT.

Graves was transferred to NXT as part of a recent commentary shuffle that saw Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett move to SmackDown, while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee took over on WWE Raw. According to a new Fightful Select report, rumors surfaced last week suggesting Graves was unhappy with the move, and this frustration appeared to escalate this week.

To clarify, the aforementioned report has not confirmed whether this situation is part of a storyline or a genuine issue, but sources close to Graves claim it’s legitimate. On January 13, Graves tweeted about his journey—recalling being medically sidelined from wrestling, transitioning to commentary, and working in various roles. He also shared that he was once told he wasn’t “famous enough” to secure a permanent position. On January 14, he teased that he had much to say “tonight.”

Shortly afterward, PWInsider reported that Graves was spotted at TSA leaving Orlando, suggesting he would not be appearing on NXT.

Graves resides in Pittsburgh rather than Orlando or Florida, unlike much of the WWE roster. He renewed his contract with WWE in January 2024, with several years remaining on the deal. As of 3:45 PM ET, Graves was not present at NXT rehearsals, where only two commentary chairs were set up.

A WWE higher-up mentioned that while commentary teams often undergo changes, Michael Cole and Graves had remained consistent. The source expressed surprise at Graves’ NXT move and predicted he would return to Raw or SmackDown by spring. Graves has previously received significant praise within WWE for his flexibility in adapting to different roles and schedules.

According to multiple sources, Graves’ frustration with the NXT reassignment was genuine.

Additionally, several NXT talent and production sources were unaware of Graves’ initial transfer to the brand. Many were surprised to see him at New Year’s Evil on January 7, with one source speculating that his appearance was likely due to him being in town for the event.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the Corey Graves situation continue to surface.