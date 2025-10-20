We’ve learned more about the recent rumors suggesting that WWE has been using artificial intelligence to assist with creative work — and the truth appears to be much more modest than some speculation implied.

According to several sources, WWE’s creative department has had access to certain AI tools for years, but only as minor assistants rather than creative engines. One person familiar with the process described it as being used for “glorified research,” helping writers quickly find details such as “the last time two wrestlers had a match.”

“It’s more of a ‘not starting with a blank page’ approach than ‘write the show for us,’” one source explained.

When reaching out to members of the creative team, no one claimed to have used the internal AI system for more than a few minutes. The general sentiment was that it exists but plays little to no role in the actual writing or storytelling process.

As for the new hire that WWE reportedly brought on earlier this week, word is that the position is focused more on technical and production-side improvements rather than storyline generation. Those familiar with the situation said the new addition is expected to explore ways AI can assist in tasks such as removing background noise from footage, organizing production files, and streamlining editing processes.

A member of WWE’s production staff noted that they work “insane, nonstop” hours and welcomed the potential of AI tools to make some aspects of their workload more efficient.

Multiple sources emphasized that AI is not being used to replace the creative team. “The writers write the shows and work directly with the talent — that part hasn’t changed,” one person stressed.

A top WWE talent also addressed the growing online chatter about AI-generated storylines, making it clear that the core creative figures remain very much human. “Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman and Ed Koskey are not AI,” the talent said, dismissing the notion that the company is handing storylines over to machines.

