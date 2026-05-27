There continues to be fallout and discussion surrounding Ludwig Kaiser following his recent arrest, but internally within WWE, there does not appear to be significant concern about the situation.

Kaiser, who has also been portraying El Grande Americano on WWE programming, was arrested on battery charges stemming from an incident that reportedly took place in April.

According to multiple reports, WWE management is not expected to issue disciplinary action against Kaiser at this time. Within the company, there is also said to be a belief among several people that the narrative surrounding the incident being tied to Kaiser defending himself and Andrea Bazarte from comments related to ICE may have been strategically circulated.

It was noted that several members of the wrestling media were reportedly contacted about the story by an unfamiliar source, rather than by Kaiser himself, Bazarte, or someone directly connected to WWE’s public relations team.

Meanwhile, there is reportedly optimism internally that the legal matter will eventually be resolved without major consequences. WWE officials were informed about the situation the night the arrest occurred, and there is said to be no backstage heat on Kaiser stemming from the incident.

At the same time, not everyone within the locker room reportedly agreed with the “self-defense” narrative connected to the situation. Some talent were said to be skeptical of that characterization and felt Kaiser should have simply removed himself from the situation altogether.

One thing that is no longer expected to be an issue is travel.

Kaiser recently received judicial clearance to travel domestically and internationally while the case remains ongoing, meaning WWE does not anticipate any disruptions to his scheduled appearances. He is still expected to compete in the upcoming Mask vs. Mask match involving El Grande Americano.

(H/T: Fightful Select)