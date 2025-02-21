Some updates have surfaced regarding growing frustration over WWE booking from the women’s divisions in the company.

Concerns about the state of WWE’s women’s division have been voiced by multiple talents, though they do not necessarily reflect the sentiment of the entire roster.

Several women within WWE have expressed frustration over the lack of focus on building new contenders, the underdeveloped tag team division, and limited screen time for those outside the main event scene. Many have drawn comparisons to NXT, where female talent receives significantly more attention and storytelling investment, leading to greater audience engagement.

Another point of contention is the repetitive nature of storylines, with the same talent being prominently featured not only in top-tier feuds but also within the mid-card title picture. Those we spoke to emphasized that their frustration is not about certain wrestlers receiving too much time but rather about the need for more equitable distribution of opportunities across the division.

Additionally, Sonya Deville’s departure during contract negotiations has left some uneasy, especially considering she was reportedly told just days prior that WWE intended to retain her. This has contributed to growing uncertainty among talent who feel underutilized by the company.

Several wrestlers who have sought clarity on their creative direction have been assured that their opportunities will come in time and have been encouraged to remain patient.

As noted, earlier today #WWEWomenDeserveBetter began trending on X as a result of this situation.

(H/T: Fightful Select)