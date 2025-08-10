Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts officially expired at midnight on August 10, and both have been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com. Ashante “Thee” Adonis also confirmed his WWE deal expired, but no other departures were reported. All three have been removed from WWE’s internal roster, and Kross and Scarlett are expected to address their status soon.

The pair had told people in recent months that their deals were ending in August. WWE sources say they were originally booked for last Monday’s RAW but their travel was canceled. While footage of Kross vs. Sami Zayn aired, the storyline stipulation of Kross admitting he was wrong about Zayn was never mentioned.

It’s unclear if WWE made a contract offer. Months ago, officials told Kross a conversation would be coming, but Kross recently denied reports from Dave Meltzer that an offer had been made. WWE also did not issue its usual notice of expiration. Several talents were surprised things went down to the wire, especially as WWE has been proactive with contracts in recent years. One top talent simply hoped the couple stays with the company.

Outside WWE, Kross and Scarlett’s options could be complicated by WWE’s current relationships. They did not have a pleasant exit from TNA in the past, but the regime has since changed and TNA sources say there’s no lingering ill will. WWE’s partnership with TNA — and ownership of AAA, where both previously worked — could affect possible returns to either company. On the independents, Kross has ties to GCW and MLW, and previously worked NJPW STRONG, but the post-WWE landscape is much different than three years ago.

MLW sources initially thought the situation was a storyline and said if it’s legitimate, the two won’t be unemployed for long. WWE sources on both the talent and creative sides maintain that the departures are real. However, there’s still the possibility this is a work involving Kross, Scarlett, WWE higher-ups, and select insiders, leaving even promoters unsure whether to reach out.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the future plans of Karrion Kross and Scarlett continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)