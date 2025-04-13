The conclusion of the recent match between Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega reportedly didn’t go exactly as planned.

During the bout, Green was counted out while engaging with fans and commentators at ringside. Multiple sources within WWE indicate that the finish was not intended to be a count-out, but instead came about due to a legitimate miscue during the match.

We’re told that Green simply did not realize the referee had reached a ten count. As a result, the official was left with no choice but to call the match as a shoot, since ignoring the ten count on live TV wasn’t an option.

One theory shared backstage is that Green may have assumed the referee’s count would reset after Vega was rolled back into the ring. That could explain why she shifted her attention to interacting with the crowd and announce team, unaware that the referee was still counting. By the time the count hit ten, it was too late.

Sources confirmed there were no injuries involved, and that the abrupt ending stemmed entirely from a miscommunication in the ring. The match was originally scheduled to run a few more minutes, but the unexpected count-out forced a shift in direction.

Despite the finish not going as scripted, it still led to the desired outcome in terms of storyline progression. Vega was still booked to win, and the post-match developments set the stage for the six-woman tag team match announced for next week’s show in Las Vegas.

There’s said to be no backstage heat on either talent or the referee, as everyone understood it was a simple case of something going off-script during the unpredictability of live television.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)