Fan interactions with WWE talent at hotels during a major weekend once again became a talking point behind the scenes, with multiple wrestlers and staff voicing frustration over security and escalating situations involving autograph seekers and overzealous fans.

According to sources and several talents spoken to, the most common response summed up the situation bluntly with the same repeated question: “what security?”

Almost unanimously across both locker rooms, there was a shared belief that WWE and TKO should be providing on-site security for talent at major events when wrestlers are all staying at centralized hotel locations.

Under normal circumstances, talent are responsible for their own hotel arrangements.

However, for large-scale weekends like WrestleMania, WWE typically handles accommodations.

Even then, some wrestlers chose to stay at different hotels altogether in an effort to avoid fan rushes and autograph hounds, though we’re told that decision creates additional complications for WWE’s travel coordination.

A WWE source also noted there were multiple videos and photos circulating of talent being approached for hugs during meet and greets, with internal reminders being issued to discourage fans from initiating or instigating physical contact with wrestlers.

Beyond general comfort concerns, several wrestlers also pointed to health risks tied to constant physical interaction during meet-and-greet situations.

One wrestler went a step further, suggesting the situation has worsened due to rising costs under TKO and Fanatics, arguing that meet and greets have become less accessible to many fans.

There were also several reported fan-related incidents at hotels throughout the week.

CM Punk was seen slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand that reportedly got too close to Bayley and AJ Lee, with nearly every talent spoken to believing the fan crossed the line.

Royce Keys was also seen asking a fan to respect his time.

Booker T later revealed he was filmed in a bathroom by a fan, something multiple wrestlers independently confirmed had happened in similar situations.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were also involved in an incident where, as they were exiting a room, Rollins had to nudge a fan who stepped into his path.

Sean Waltman also had an issue with a fan, while Damian Priest confronted someone who would not respect the personal space of female talent.

One WWE wrestler did feel CM Punk could have handled his situation differently, referencing Punk’s past physical incidents. However, WWE sources do not expect any legal action to follow.

“A lot of fans use their kids to get us to sign things,” a former WWE Champion said. “If we don’t, they put phones in our face and try to guilt trip us.” Another WWE superstar added, “It’s Wrestlemania and there are wrestling fans in town. What do people expect?”

A WWE staff member jokingly suggested, “I think we should be allowed to superkick one annoying fan a day.”

The broader sentiment internally is that WWE and TKO need to invest more heavily in protecting talent, or alternatively cover the cost of independent security for wrestlers themselves.

“It’s Vegas, we were f*cked from the beginning” one prominent women’s talent said. “WWE never actually pre arranges good security. It’s like they wait until sh*t happens, then they do damage control or add security. We love the personal security teams, and they did as much as they could but hotel security was busy taking care of the problems you already have in Las Vegas.”

“It was bad,” another former WWE Champion said.

CM Punk smacked down a fan’s phone last night. The man was said to be filming Bayley as she was hugging someone in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel. (🎥: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/42IHgHvakG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 20, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)