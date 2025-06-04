Mariah May is officially part of the WWE roster.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May made her WWE debut on the June 3, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, appearing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The surprise appearance was kept tightly under wraps, with only a select few within WWE aware of her involvement ahead of time. According to sources, even those in Gorilla Position were only informed moments before her segment aired.

May has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with WWE, confirming widespread speculation that she was WWE-bound following her departure from AEW. After appearing on the 6/3 show, May surfaced via social media and wrote, “Honey, I’m home,” referencing her WWE NXT television debut. She also taped a post-show digital exclusive backstage segment (see video below).

Internal movement within WWE had already been underway in preparation for her arrival, with several NXT stars transitioning to the main roster in recent weeks. While WWE did not name her on the broadcast, those familiar with the situation said the plan to debut May in NXT had been in place for some time.

May’s departure from AEW had been anticipated by many within the company, as she had been laying the groundwork for her next move for several months. AEW sources noted that while the company had interest in retaining her, there’s no indication she left on bad terms. Specifics about contract offers or negotiations have not been disclosed.

She was quietly removed from the AEW roster on May 31. At the time, her management claimed she was still under contract, but new details suggest her deal expired at the start of June. Interestingly, AEW opted to remove her name from their website in advance of the contract’s expiration—a rare move. For comparison, Abadon remains listed on the AEW site, despite her deal reportedly ending recently as well.

While WWE did not refer to her by name during her NXT debut, there has been no confirmation of whether she will retain the Mariah May name going forward. Since the name is believed to be her real name, there would be no legal obstacles to using it in WWE, provided both sides agree. That said, WWE has historically taken varying stances on talent names—Ricky Starks, for instance, encountered resistance over his name despite having previously used it on WWE programming.

May’s transition to WWE marks another notable talent shift in the wrestling landscape, and her presence on NXT could be the beginning of a major push within the brand.

UPDATE: @TCWrestleVotes is reporting that Mariah May will, in fact, be getting a new ring name now that she is in WWE.

